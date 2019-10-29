Yerevan and Moscow are engaged in a “normal dialogue” vis-à-vis the price of natural gas supplied from Russia to Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview with Kommersant when asked about the possible increase in tariffs.

“This is a dialogue between strategic allies, and it will lead to concrete results,” said the Armenian PM.

“We in Armenia have been witnessing a very good dynamics of economic growth. This issue is important for us not just in terms of gas tariffs, it’s also a matter of economic development.

“I think it is important for our strategic ally, Russia, that the price of gas does not break the dynamics of the economic development of Armenia.”

In late September, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan refuted allegations that prices for natural gas will be raised by 30%. Grigoryan said he hopes the tariffs won’t change in 2020. Negotiations surrounding the price of natural gas are expected to conclude by year-end.

source