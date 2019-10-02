The Armenian side has not attempted a subversive attack against Azerbaijan, spokesman for the Defense Minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan told PanARMENIAN.Net

Hovhannisyan described Azerbaijani media publications as complete disinformation.

According to the Azerbaijani side, their troops identified and foiled a sabotage allegedly staged by Armenian servicemen near the border.

Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat. The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone, which has already been returned to Azerbaijan. Another Azerbaijan soldier was wounded in the failed attack and died shortly after managing to reach his trenches.

Later in the week, the frontline troops of the Karabakh Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone.

source