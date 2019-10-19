Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian will travel to Japan on Saturday, October 19 to participate in the ceremony celebrating the formal ascension of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito.

Emperor Naruhito, 59, officially began his reign in May, after his father Emperor Akihito became the first monarch to abdicate the throne in more than 200 years.

Emperor Akihito received special legal permission to step down after saying he felt unable to fulfil his role because of declining health.

During his working visit, President Sarkissian will hold bilateral meetings with a Presidents and heads of state of various countries.

Sarkissian is also set to visit Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan Nuclear Regulation Authority, and one of the world’s leading industrial and technological companies – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The President will also meet the heads of several large Japanese companies to encourage them to visit Armenia, learn about the opportunities and prospects for cooperation.

