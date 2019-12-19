Poverty has been steadily decreasing in Armenia since 2010, reaching 23.5% in 2018, information published by the Statistical Committee of Armenia reveals.

Extreme poverty remains pretty low, the Committee says, with each person in the category consuming products and services worth less than $1.9 per day.

Shirak is the country’s poorest province with a poverty rate of 42.2 %, followed by Lori (29.4%) and Tavush (29.4%).

The report also says that poverty rate among females is slightly higher than among males.

