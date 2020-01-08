Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to the families of the victims of a Ukrainian International Airlines plane that crashed en route from Iran to Kiev shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday, January 8.

“It was with great sorrow that I learned about the crash of a civilian aircraft near the airport in Tehran,” Pashinyan said.

“On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragic catastrophe.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier that no Armenian nationals or citizens were among the casualties of the crash.

A senior public relations official at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Khashani, said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev. The aircraft, Khashani said, went down on Wednesday morning and caught fire after crashing. According to the official, the crash was likely due to technical problems. All 176 people on board were killed.

