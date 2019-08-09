Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the Southeast Asian country’s National Day.

“I am pleased to see our common determination to move forward in the direction of deeper cooperation and friendship and to tap the existing potential of cooperation,” Pashinyan said Friday, August 9.

“Our historical ties, affinities and the reciprocated sympathy constitute a solid basis for the development of multilateral cooperation.”

Pashinyan visited Singapore in July when an orchid was named after himself and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, to mark their visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore.

