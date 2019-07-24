Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has revealed that the Armenian government is planning a new 150 milometer road connecting the country to Artsakh in 2020.

A corresponding decision has already been approved, Grigoryan said in a conversation with RFE/RL Armenian Service.

The road is set to connect the Armenian town of Kapan and Hadrut in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Grigoryan said, adding that they hope to conclude discussion by the end of the year.

Two roads connecting the two Armenian republics together are currently in use.

