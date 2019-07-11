Beginning from January 1, 2020, pensions in Armenia will increase by 10%, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said in a Facebook page.

Batoyan said a total of 560,000 penwill benefit from the increase, which was also reported by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan revealed that the program of state medium-term expenditures for 2020-2022 was approved at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday, July 11.

The decision to increase pensions was reached on Thursday too.

