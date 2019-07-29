Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

Armenia continues provocations in the direction of the border-combat positions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, a source in the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

On July 28, at 22:00 (GMT +4), the combat positions of the service, as well as the military vehicles, which were moving in the direction of the rear front, again underwent fire from the enemy side.

The military medical vehicle of the UAZ brand which had “military medical aid” and the Red Crescent signs on it underwent sniper shelling.

The firing points of the Armenian snipers were suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

