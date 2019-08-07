The Armenian Armed Forces are leading the Warrior of Peace event of the International Army Games 2019 that kicked off on Tuesday, August 6 morning in Russia.

Russian and Kazakh teams lag behind Armenia in the second and third spots, respectively, in the competition which Armenia is hosting this year.

The International Army Games will last through August 17 and involve ten countries — Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.

The annual competitions are aimed at defining the strongest military experts from the participating countries in 32 military contests, with more than 6,000 participants joining the events this year.

source