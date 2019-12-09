Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday, December 9 morning visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

The four, accompanied by the country’s top officials, visited Tsitsernakaberd on the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of genocide throughout the world.

In 2015, the United States designated December 9 as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

