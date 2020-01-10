Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that the signs of de-escalation in the region are encouraging.

The United States launched airstrikes in Baghdad, Iraq that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3. In retaliation, Iran launched strikes on two Iraqi bases housing American troops, though no casualties were reported among the personnel.

“Making it sustainable is a priority. We encourage our important partners – the United States and Iran – to work further towards regional peace and stability,” Mnatsakanyan said in a tweet.

