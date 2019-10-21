Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be paying a working visit to the United Kingdom on October 21-22, the press service of the Ministry has revealed.

The Armenin foreign policy chief will hold meetings with his British colleagues and is also set to meet representatives of leading media outlets.

The UK recognized Armenia on December 31, 1991. The first Embassy of Armenia in Europe was established in London in October 1992. Since 1995, Britain has had an embassy in Yerevan. The two countries maintain collaborative and friendly relations.

