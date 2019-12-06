Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has unveiled Armenia’s priorities in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at a meeting with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The two met on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava on Thursday, December 5.

The sides discussed recent developments in the peace process and weighed in on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group.

The Heads of Delegation of the Minsk Group co-chair countries (Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Secretary of State to the Minister for European and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs of the United States Phil Reeker)met Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Thursday.

Following the meeting, they issued a statement to urge the parties to the Karabakh conflict to engage in substantive negotiations “without artificial delays or conditions”.

source