Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has revealed that the Russian Su-30SM fighter jets will arrive in Armenia in late 2019 or early 2020.

Tonoyan said the deadline is well reflected in contractual obligations of the two sides.

Asked what types of armament the country is planning to purchase, the Minister failed to divulge details but promised what he described as “military surprises.”

Tonoyan said earlier that the first multifunctional Su-30SM fighters will be delivered to Armenia by early 2020, with further plans to buy more of the aircraft.

Four aircraft are set to be delivered in the first stage by the end of the year or the beginning of 2020, he said, adding that the first tranches of money for the Russian jets have already been transferred.

Tonoyan also revealed back then that Armenia is planning to purchase more of Russian weapons.

As reported earlier, multirole fighter jets Su-30SM of the new generation will also be delivered to the 3624th Russian airbase at the Erebuni aerodrome in Armenia to replace MiG-29 aircraft, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry said on April 23.

source