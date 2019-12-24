A court in Yerevan has ordered the detention of Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former President Serzh Sargsyan, who is charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons, arms, explosives, as well as illegal drug circulation.

Arevik Khachatryan, Head of Public Relations Division of Armenia’s Prosecutor’s Office, broke the news to Aysor.am on Tuesday, December 24.

Sargsyan was discovered in the Czech Republic, which in December satisfied a request submitted by the Prosecutor General of Armenia to extradite Sargsyan to Armenia.

Sargsyan was discovered and arrested in Prague in 2018. He held a false passport which identified him as a citizen of Guatemala named Franklin Gonzales.

In July 2018, he was declared internationally wanted.

