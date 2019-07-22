Head of the delegation of the European Union, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said Monday, July 22 that the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the EU and Armenia “is entering the stage of implementation”.

The European Parliament, Cyprus, Slovakia, Sweden Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Malta, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies and the French Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.

The agreement will enter into force once all the 28 members of the EU ratify it.

“We are discussing with the Armenian side how the EU can support the implementation of the road map,” Switalski said.

According to the Ambassador, relations between Armenia and the 28-nation bloc are excellent now.

Also Monday, Switalski said the European Union has come up with a support system worth many millions of euros to Armenia’s reforms in judiciary.

