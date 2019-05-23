Armenia and Djibouti have established diplomatic relations.

During a ceremony at Armenia’s permanent representation in the United Nations, Armenian and Djibouti Permanent Representatives Mher Margaryan and Mohamed Siad Doualeh signed the document and held talks afterwards.

Both diplomats stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries on international platforms such as the UN and La Francophonie, as well as expansion of ties between Armenia and the countries on the African continent.

