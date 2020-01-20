Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has said that the price for natural gas delivered from Russia to Armenia won’t change by April 1, according to an arrangement between the two countries.

Under the same agreement, tariffs for gas on the border will remain unchanged by January 1, 2021, Grigoryan told reporters on Monday, January 20, Sputnik Armenia says.

Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan said on January 18 that Gazprom Armenia (100% owned by Russia’s Gazprom) is seeking to raise tariffs for natural gas by $30.

Baghramyan added, however, that the price will not necessarily increase by $30 as negotiations focused on the company optimization and possible cost reductions, as well as a $500 million long-term investment project are currently underway.

While negotiations are still underway, Gazprom Armenia will not file a request with the Public Services Regulatory Commission by April 1, Grigoryan said Monday.

In January 1, 2019, Russia raised natural gas prices for Armenia from $150 to $165 per one thousand cubic meters, but the so-called “border price” doesn’t affect the internal tariff for the population.

