Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has refuted allegations that prices for natural gas will be raised by 30%.

In a conversation with reporters, Grigoryan said Monday, September 30 that he hopes the tariffs won’t change in 2020.

Negotiations surrounding the price of natural gas will conclude by year-end, the Deputy PM added.

From January 1, 2019, Russia has raised natural gas prices for Armenia from $150 to $165 per one thousand cubic meters, but the internal tariff for the population has remained unchanged.

source