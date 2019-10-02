Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

Armenia continues to make provocations against the combat positions of the Gazakh frontier division of the frontier troops of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, located on the contact line on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports on Oct. 2 referring to the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

An excavator laying supply routes was fired on Oct. 2 at around 16:55 (GMT+4) near Gushchu Ayrim village of the Gazakh district.

As a result, driver of the excavator civilian Safarali Abyshov was wounded.

After rendering medical assistance on the spot, the injured driver was evacuated. However, despite the taken measures, doctors could not save him.

Armenia’s shelling was suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source