The chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation, Tatevik Revazian, has teased 2-3 new destinations that Ryanair will be flying from Armenia in addition to the four routes the carrier announced in October.

The Irish airline will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020, when the Irish budget carrier will also be offering flights from the northern Armenian town of Gyumri to Memmingen in Germany.

Revazian told a government meeting on Thursday, November 13 that Azimuth Airlines is launching flights to Kaluga, Russia, while AirBaltic will start flying to Riga, Latvia.

Revazian said Thursday that eight new destinations have already been confirmed but that at least 10 are expected before the start of the high season.

She also revealed that besides the 4 routes announced by Ryanair in October, the carrier is going to introduce 2-3 new destinations in 2020.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced recently that Armenia will not be collecting departure taxes on flights to destinations that haven’t been served in the past 12 months. The decision applies to all the carriers who enter the Armenian market and fly to new destinations.

