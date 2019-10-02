Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

An armed incident has occurred on Azerbaijan-Iran state border, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Oct. 2.

On Oct. 2, at about 00:13 (GMT +4), the border patrol of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan revealed violation of the state border by three unidentified people at the border guard post of the Horadiz border detachment near the Amirzeyitli village of the Beylagan district.

The border detachment was raised on alarm, and the service territory was blocked.

In pursuit of the border violators, border officers fired warning shots. The border violators opened fire at the border troops.

One of the border violators, having thrown a bag, tried to hide in the direction of Iran, the rest violators – in the other direction. In accordance with the provisions of the law of Azerbaijan “On the State Border”, the border detachment used weapons, three border violators died on the spot from the injuries received.

When examining the territory and bodies of the border violators, 15 kg of various drugs, 1 sawn-off shotgun, bullets and cartridges were found.

Immediately after the incident, Deputy Head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, commander of the border troops, Lieutenant-General Asgar Khalilov, has been sent to the territory, the territory was inspected, the necessary instructions were given to establish the identities of the border violators and to continue the operational and search measures.

The border guards of the State Border Service and the Fizuli military prosecutor’s office carry out the necessary operational and investigative actions in connection with the incident.

