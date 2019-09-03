Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

An agreement was reached between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Shamakhi-Aghsu-Ismayilli archaeological expedition of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) on conducting research work and exploratory excavations in Lahij State Historical-Cultural Reserve, Trend reports referring to the institute.

The goal of the excavations is to conduct a deeper study on an ancient indicator of urban culture, namely the “kuraband” – a sewer network that has preserved traces of Azerbaijan’s medieval urban planning culture to this day.

Work on preliminary archeological exploration is to be carried out in order to determine areas for future archaeological investigations, examine the found material and cultural heritage, develop tourism and promote the cultural heritage of this ancient city of Azerbaijan.

Seven box-type stone burials were discovered in July 2013 in the Sahil neighborhood of the village of Arakit in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli District during the construction of a house. Research conducted by archaeologist Akif Guliyev suggests that these burials date back to the Early Middle Ages (~ 4th-7th centuries). Other interesting finds were discovered during construction work on the territory of a secondary school in the village of Lahij. These included burials dating back to ancient times, as well as arrowheads and spears, the remains of swords and daggers, tools and beads.

Subsequent exploration is planned on the territory of the Arakit cemetery in the Kohne Duluz quarter and near the secondary school.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source