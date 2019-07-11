Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) System to be launched soon n Azerbaijan, will expand the range of medical services, UNICEF Representative to Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at an event dedicated to the completion of the twinning project “Support of the MHI System in Azerbaijan”.

He said that a lot of work has been done to determine the optimal tariffs in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.

The work was also carried out on the preparation of packages of medical services, he noted. He added that the MHI system will be able to support provision of high-quality medical services to the population and the purchase of drugs and medicines.

The UNICEF representative noted that in developed countries, the requirements of quality standards in public and private clinics are among important tasks.

Giving high appraisal to the preparatory process for introducing the MHI, he said that this is an investment in human capital, which will bring positive results in the future.

