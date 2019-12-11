BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Dec. 11, the appeals of a number of political parties were considered, Trend reports Dec. 11.

They included appeals in connection with the registration of authorized representatives of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Umid (Hope) Party and Civic Solidarity Party.

After discussions, the appeals were put to voting and adopted.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held Feb. 9, 2020.

