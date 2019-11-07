State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported that claims from the de-facto South Ossetia that the Georgian side opened fire towards them is nothing but a lie and another provocation.

The de-facto South Ossetia committee reported that near Khashuri municipality from the village of Kobi, (where a Georgian police station is placed) there were instances of shots fired. They claimed it was about 10-15 rounds of Assault Rifle bullets shot at them. Also, according to the so-called South Ossetian Committee, the shots didn’t involve any fatalities or damaging of the ‘border infrastructure’.

source