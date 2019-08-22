Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

The “Friend of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises” (SMEs) of the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises has launched its activity in Azerbaijan’s Khazar district on Aug. 22, Trend reports referring to the agency.

This is the 16th “Friend of SMEs” in the country and the second “Friend of SMEs” in Baku. Presently, “Friends of SMEs” are rendering the services to entrepreneurs in 14 cities and districts.

During the event, entrepreneurs were informed about the support mechanisms and services of “Friend of SMEs” rendered to the entrepreneurs in connection with ‘Friend of SMEs’ opening.

Chairman of the board of the agency Orkhan Mammadov stressed that small and medium-sized entities in the Khazar district and surrounding districts can appeal to the “Friend of SMEs” in connection with starting a business, expanding existing entrepreneurial activity, and protecting their rights and interests.

The “Friend of SMEs” in the Khazar district will render support and services to entrepreneurs in such spheres as information, consultations, training, legal assistance and coordination with state structures.

Head of the executive power of the Khazar district Elshan Salakhov informed about the opportunities created in the district to realize economic potential and expand entrepreneurial activity. He expressed confidence that appropriate support will be rendered to entrepreneurs.

Then a presentation in connection with the “Friend of SMEs” concept was held.

At the end of the event, the participants reviewed the “Friend of SMEs” office, which will operate in the Youth House of the Khazar district.

In the office, all the necessary conditions have been created here to render appropriate services and support entrepreneurs, and “SMEs volunteers” are operating there.

