State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan will hold an auction on July 30, Trend reports with reference to the committee.

The issued joint stock companies are in Baku, Sumqayit, and in Kurdamir and Beylagan regions. The investors can participate in privatization of 30 to 45 percent stock of entities such as Barda Kirpic, Azinterservis, Shamkir Naqliyyat Ekspedisiya and Oghuz Kandkimya (Oghuz region).

Further information on the JFSs can be found at http://www.privatization.az/index.php/az/component/content/article?id=6176) daxil

Vehicles of 2004-2008 manufacturing will also be issued for auction. The preliminary cost of Nissan, Renault, Hyundai and other cars is 3,000-8,000 manats.

The information on issued cars is available at http://privatization.az/index.php/az/sas-s-hif/2016-05-24-10-18-36/naezhliyyat-vasitaelaeri?layout=edit&id=6174

In order to become the participant of the action, the online application must be made, as well as the payment of 10 percent of the state property object.

