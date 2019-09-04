Anna Dolidze – attorney, professor of international law at the University of Western Ontario, government official and a member of High Council, has published a Facebook post recently; concerning the start of the election process in the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court judges nomination process by the High Council is politically managed. Another argument for this is the fact that the final voting day “coincides” with the process of appointing the new Prime Minister. Although Nazi and I have been requesting since the beginning of August for the Council majority to set the date for voting. Now the Dream planned to run these two processes in parallel to split the public protest. We were notified of the voting date just one day prior. I am not in Georgia and thus I am not able to attend the session. However, since the process has been stacked from the start the only reason to take part in voting would be to reveal its phony nature,“ reads her Facebook post. The process of voting for the Supreme Court judicial candidates began on September 4.

Two voting procedures are to be held in the High Council of Justice. To go more into the details, the Council selects 20 out of 50 candidates through the ballot, the results will be posted on the website of the Council.

By the law, the Council will then hold another voting, where the members will vote on the previously selected 20 candidates individually.

The High Council of Justice completed interviews with 50 judicial candidates in August.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

source