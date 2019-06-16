Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara and Baku will become twin cities, new mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas said at a meeting with Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

“It is an honour for me that an agreement will be signed during the period of my activity at this post,” he said.

Yavas added that Turkey is always proud of Azerbaijan’s success.

“Wherever I see the flag of fraternal Azerbaijan, it makes me very happy,” he said.

