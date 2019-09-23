Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Total revenues of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAM), a gold, copper and silver producer in Azerbaijan, in the first half of 2019 amounted to $43.3 million, which is 8 percent more than in the same period last year ($40 million), Trend reports referring to the company.

Net cash for the first half of the year amounted to $15.2 million. They are formed at the expense of cash in the amount of $20.4 million and debt of $5.2 million. Net cash as of Dec. 31, 2018 amounted to $6.1 million.

Profit before tax in the first half of 2019 amounted to $10.3 million. In the same period of 2018, this indicator amounted to $8.1 million.

Net cash flow from operating activities in the first half of the year amounted to $14.5 million, which is $10 million less than in the same period last year, taking into account the payment of income tax in the amount of $5.2 million and an increase in reserves by $4.7 million. The increase in reserves includes an increase in gold due to the expansion of heap leaching of unsorted products.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC has the right to develop six deposits in southwestern Azerbaijan including Gadabay, Ordubad, Goshabulag, Gizilbulag, Vejnali and Soyudlu on the basis of a PSA-type agreement signed with the Azerbaijani government in August 1997.

In May 2014, Anglo Asian Mining and the Swiss group Industrial Minerals SA signed a three-year agreement to sell copper concentrate mined at the Gadabay field in Azerbaijan.

The gold produced at the fields is sent to Switzerland for purification. The ingots are delivered to Azerbaijan and stored in the government’s account.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source