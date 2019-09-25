The 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is underway in the city of New York, seeing the leaders and delegations of different countries as participants. Andrzej Duda, President of Poland was among the government officials who delivered a speech at the event.

While addressing the audience, the Polish President strongly accentuated importance of sovereignty of states and stated the Poland is to continue supporting independence, sovereignty, as well as territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine, focusing on the moral responsibility of the country in this regards.

“All countries have an equal right to self-determination. Poland has been and will continue protecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine. State borders must not be altered with the use of force. Poland, which was badly hit last century, has full moral obligation to talk about the issue clearly. We act so on behalf of peace and freedom that are so valuable for Poland,” stated Duda.

