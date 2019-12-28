The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has endorsed George Gascon for Los Angeles District Attorney. The endorsement followed a meeting between Gascon and ANCA-WR Board of Directors.

“The meeting we held with Mr. Gascon was conducive and comprehensive, covering a range of issues that are at the center of the Armenian community in Los Angeles,” remarked ANCA-WR Board Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “With the recent rise in hate crimes against Armenian- Americans in Los Angeles, we want a District Attorney that will take these issues seriously and take proper action when necessary. With his past experience as District Attorney of San Francisco and current platform of the campaign, we believe Mr. Gascon is the right person to serve our community.”

“I am deeply honored to receive the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region endorsement,” remarked Gascon. “The grassroots advocacy they engage in for the Armenian-American community, as well as other marginalized communities, goes to the very fabric of who we are as Angelenos. I will always be a partner and friend to the Armenian-American community and look forward to working together on ways to make our communities safe, while at the same time enhancing equity for us all.”

Prior to his candidacy as District Attorney of Los Angeles, George Gascon served as District Attorney for the City and County of San Francisco from 2011 to 2019 and as San Francisco Police Department Chief from 2009 to 2011.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

