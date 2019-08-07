Anatoly Bibilov, the de facto president of South Ossetia, believes that “the republic must be part of Russia and the Ossetian people must get united,” RIA Novosti reported.

Bibilov calls it “historically correct” action.

“It will be historically correct if the republic of South Ossetia becomes part of the Russian Federation. People cannot live separately. In one part, in the smaller one, there is a republic, while the other part belongs to Russia. It would be right for the Ossetian people to be part of Russia and after that, we should try to make Ossetia united again, without being divided in the north and the south. This is very important and vital for the Ossetian people,” Bibilov said.

In his opinion, “if the people are divided, then these people will not have a common development.”

“Therefore, there is no need to change the ideology of unification. There should be only one ideology – the unification of the Ossetian people and development of this united ethnicity in Russia’s development vector,” Bibilov emphasized.

By Ana Dumbadze

source