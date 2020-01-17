According to the self-proclaimed President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov, the “border” with Georgia will not be opened until the Georgian side does not remove its “illegal checkpoint” at Tsnelisi.

Throughout a meeting with Russian “border” guards, the de-facto Tskhinvali leader also mentioned the dubious situation in the area.

“If you protect the interests of South Ossetia, combat provocations and challenges. Everyone who consider themselves citizens of the Republic of South Ossetia should do so together. Therefore, the border will be closed in Razdakhan until the illegal checkpoint in the village of Uista (Tsnelisi) is not removed,” the faux President said.

By B.Alexishvili

