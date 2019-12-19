BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Compulsory medical insurance will positively affect social well-being of citizens in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to analyst at the Azerbaijani Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Masuma Talibova.

“First of all, the budget which is formed on the principle of solidarity will allow all citizens to receive medical services on an equal basis,” the analyst said. “Along with rich people, low-income and unemployed citizens will be able to receive the same medical services.”

“Another positive side is to ensure transparency in rendering the services,” Talibova said. “A fully digitalized registration system will contribute to the creation of a transparent healthcare system, preventing cases of paying unofficial remuneration and bonuses to doctors, as well as ensuring control over the quality of the services which are rendered by the medical expertise centers.”

“The improvement of quality of medical services, the infrastructure of medical institutions, renewal of medical equipment in accordance with new technologies, enlightenment of medical personnel in accordance with the international standards will also lead to higher quality of services which are rendered to citizens,” the analyst added.

“At the same time, development of medical institutions in the districts in accordance with the world standards will make the process of obtaining medical services by citizens more flexible, affordable and effective by eliminating the need for an influx of residents from the districts to the cities to obtain medical services,” Talibova said.

“Of course, making of these changes requires certain time at the initial stage, improvement of infrastructure, the professional level of medical personnel, as well as raising public awareness,” the analyst added. “

“The transition to fully transparent and fair medical services that meet international standards will be ensured over time,” Talibova added. “The phased transition to the introduction of compulsory medical insurance is aimed at overcoming the difficulties that may arise in this process and ensuring deeper control in each district.”

