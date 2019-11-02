BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

By Huseyn Safarov – Trend:

The goal of the radical opposition in Azerbaijan is to come to power by force, by means of street riots, Head of the Baku Club of Political Analysts Zaur Mammadov told Trend.

“They are encouraged by the events in the Middle East, the Arab spring, and, in particular, by protests and rallies in some CIS countries,” Mammadov said. “However, Azerbaijan is in a completely different situation. Unlike those countries, Azerbaijan is a prosperous state. Azerbaijan, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, is moving forward and is actively developing in all areas.”

“Azerbaijan’s capital – Baku is the center of international, regional, cultural, political, sports and other events. Unfortunately, not all world centers like the independent policy of the Azerbaijani authorities. Everyone knows that Azerbaijan is in a state of war with the separatist regime of Armenia, so the Azerbaijani population, public figures and politicians should treat rallies and similar events in very responsible manner. Of course, the opposition has the right to hold rallies, and a place was specially allocated for them. However, as we see, the opposition’s goal is destabilization, chaos and unrest in the city center,” he said.

The political analyst noted that the so-called National Council understands that it doesn’t have enough sources to hold big rallies.

“The refusal of the leaders of the radical opposition to hold a rally in the place allocated to them by the Baku City Executive Power suggests that they are not ready, through dialogue, to conduct political discourse with the authorities,” Mammadov added.

“Meanwhile, the representative of moderate opposition, the founder of the Republican Alternative Party (REAL) Ilgar Mammadov realized that the opposition wouldn’t achieve anything using destructive methods, chaos and propaganda of anti-Azerbaijani ideology,” the political analyst said. “He wrote about this on his page in Facebook. Mammadov wrote that the campaign launched by the opposition 13 months ago came to its logical conclusion. The leader of the Republican Alternative Party realized that mass rallies are, above all, an expression of a peaceful and decisive position, and should be organized accordingly.”

Regarding the statement by Ilgar Mammadov, the expert noted that it has long been known that the opposition isn’t united and that there are very great disagreements and conflicts among the opposition parties.

“They are fighting among themselves in social networks,” Zaur Mammadov added. “However, all forces that are fighting for power should take into account that the Azerbaijani people support the political course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani citizens aren’t lab rats, as the representative of the radical opposition Gultekin Hajibayli calls them, and they won’t participate in the opposition’s political experiments.”

Zaur Mammadov said that the countries where a revolution took place lost their statehood.

“In addition, they faced real threats to national security,” Mammadov noted. “Presently, when Azerbaijan faces global international challenges, moving towards the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the opposition, instead of conducting dialogue in conditions of healthy competition, unfortunately, tries to create chaos within the society.”

In conclusion, the analyst added that various social groups of the Azerbaijani population, regardless of their social status, support the present political course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.

