Ana Natsvlishvili, the former chairperson of the Georgian Young Lawyers Association, will be the Speaker of the new public movement, which will be established by the founder of JSC TBC Bank, Mamuka Khazaradze, in coming days.

Khazaradze posted the relevant statement on Facebook.

“Ana Natsvlishvili will be the speaker of the organization and the movement will be established in the coming days. It will be a new, modern platform, with a strong team focused on goals and results, which will bring together high-class professionals. Ana Natsvlishvili has joined our new team and she will be the speaker of the movement. Ana is a true team-player with huge professional experience, firm character, high level of objectivity and freedom,” he noted.

In her turn, Ana Natsvlishvili says that she sees the real power and resources to create a new reality and change the situation in the country in Mamuka Khazaradze’s movement.

“Every day that is spent not in progress, development and empowerment, but in breaking down state institutions, in listening to the promises that are not fulfilled, every day that leaves citizens in poverty and hopelessness, not only at the expense of our children, but at the expense of their health, their lives and our future, is a lost time. Many young people today are thinking about how to leave this country because they do not see the potential to realize their talents here.

As a mother, as a citizen, I have no right to tolerate all of this, so I address to you too – it’s time to join forces! Staying in the role of the spectator, as we watch how we lose the state and the prospect of a better future cannot be my choice. In today’s world, it is a big mistake to think about the differences between us, instead of looking at the fundamental issues that concern us all. In this movement, I see the real power and resources to break through the circle of mistakes and crimes and create a new reality: a state based on the recognition and protection of human dignity that will free us from the past and lead us to victory for Georgia and each of us! “, she said.

Georgian businessman Mamuka Khazaradze recently announced the launch of the new public movement, making the relevant statement on July 9.

“Recent developments in the country are getting alarming. There is a deliberate process of confrontation and splitting our community.

The night of June 20 was the date when our worthy and free youth expressed fair and sincere protest against occupation and violence. This protest is a part of the continuous historic process and continuation of our country’s struggle for independence.

It is necessary today to consolidate and create a healthy, progressive and pro-Western society since it is obvious that the de-escalation of the situation and the achievement of civil peace is impossible only through the efforts of government or political parties. Society should be actively engaged in ongoing processes. Therefore, I believe that it is necessary to establish a new public movement, which will be joined by the representatives of different spheres, those who will be united under the idea of building a modern western state in Georgia, with the most competitive and strong economy in the region, where the rule of law will be celebrated. Once and forever, we must stop using various labels against each other. On the contrary, we should all come together for the idea of civil peace.

Based on the above, I made a decision to establish a public movement in September with my friends and colleagues and professionals of various spheres, the main purpose of which is to unite the country and maintain its independence and freedom.

Long live the united and free Georgia!” he wrote in the social network.

He now believes that all the moves made by investigation bodies are the part of the state’s revenge against him for announcing the establishment of a new, pro-western public movement.

