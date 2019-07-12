Ameriabank has received Euromoney Award for Excellence 2019 as the Best Bank in Armenia.

The award is a recognition of Ameriabank’s leadership in the market, sustainable growth and push for digital transformation.

This reputable title is awarded to Ameriabank for the seventh time.

Euromoney Annual Awards for Excellence have been evaluating and acknowledging the best banks of the world for 28 years.

The award was presented to Mr. Armen Alsanyan, Ameriabank’s authorized representative in UK, during the award ceremony in London.

