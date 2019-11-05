Ameriabank has announced the launch of its Smart Account – Smart Phone promotional campaign, which means clients, who will open a Smart account at Ameriabank from November 4 to December 3 and will take part in the promotional draw, will get the chance of winning an iPhone X smartphone.

Everyone who will opens a Smart account during this period will get SMS messages with regular numbers by December 10, and one happy winner will be selected in a draw to be held on December 11.

The winning number will be announced on the Bank’s official website and Facebook page, and the client will be contacted by the phone number and/or email address registered at the Bank.

All clients opening an account within the promotional campaign will also get a MasterCard Gold payment card with no service fee.

