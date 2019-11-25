BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The amendments to the Tax Code were discussed at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, chairman of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship Ziyad Samadzade said, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

“These are the most important amendments in the Azerbaijani history in terms of scope and scale,” the chairman added. “Some 162 amendments, which are fundamental for Azerbaijan’s economic development, are planned to be made in the Tax Code.”

The amendments were adopted in the second reading by vote following the discussions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source