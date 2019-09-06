Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

A meeting with Swiss Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre and Head of the Swiss Cooperation Office Simone Haeberli was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Trend reports on Sept. 6 referring to the ministry.

While speaking about the achievements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s successful socio-economic policy, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said that the country has achieved great progress in the social sphere.

The minister brought to the guests’ attention the fact that an increase in the minimum salaries, benefits, minimum pensions, and solving the problems of the population in connection with problem loans, as well as social reforms have covered 4.2 million people this year.

Babayev also spoke about the improvement of the system of labor, employment and social protection in accordance with modern working principles, the creation of social services through DOST Centers via the single window principle and reforms in expansion of the use of e-systems.

The minister stressed that successful cooperation with the Swiss Cooperation Office and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) is underway within the Azerbaijan’s Investment Environment and Competition in Agribusiness project.

He noted that within the cooperation with SECO, the control mechanisms of the State Labor Inspection Service under the ministry are improved, the modern methodology and procedures are developed to increase the potential of the Service, and technical support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is rendered to the ministry in the field of risk analysis and assessment.

Peneveyre stressed that he is following the social reforms in Azerbaijan with great interest.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of expanding ties, experience and information between the two countries in the corresponding spheres.

The development of cooperation in the field of creating social services via a single window principle, rehabilitation of people with disabilities, organizing various trainings for employees of the ministry and in others spheres were also discussed at the meeting.

