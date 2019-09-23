Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Saudi Arabia attaches special importance to the relations with Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Hamad Abdullah Khudair said.

Khudair made the remarks in Baku at the event dedicated to Saudi National Day, Trend reports on Sept. 23.

“The long-term relations and mutual visits testify to a high level of relations,” he added. “Since the beginning of this year, relations between the two countries have greatly developed in various fields.”

“As for the legislative sphere, a delegation of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia parliamentary friendship group has visited Baku,” Khudair said. “As for the economic sphere, the fifth meeting of the joint committee, as well as a business forum have been held in Baku.”

Moreover, the diplomat stressed that two mutual visits of energy ministers of the two countries were made.

“The agreements and memorandums of understanding serving the development of the two countries were signed during these visits,” Khudair said.

