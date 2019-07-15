Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin has said at a meeting with Armenian Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan that Moscow respects the events taking place in Armenia.

The ambassador said Russia is ready to develop cooperation between the two countries in different directions.

During the meeting, the Minister and the Ambassador discussed anti-corruption and judicial and legal reforms in Armenia, in particular, improving the institute for declaring property, incomes, expenses of officials, determining the grounds for initiating disciplinary proceedings against a judge, and other issues.

