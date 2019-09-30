Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The recent meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in the US is a positive factor, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said at a press conference organized at the German Embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

“We thank the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, because despite that this is a very difficult conflict, they managed to ensure negotiations between the parties in a calm atmosphere,” he said. “I know that in such cases people look forward to solving the problem, but this requires patience. The meeting of the foreign ministers is a very positive factor. Though it didn’t lead to the settlement of the conflict, but the fact that the two ministers met is already a positive signal.”

Manig noted that Germany is cooperating regarding the settlement of this conflict with NGOs, UN agencies, as well as with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

“The main thing is to find a practical solution to the conflict,” he added. “First of all, it is important to ensure dialogue between peoples.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source