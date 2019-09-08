Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep.8

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Greece is interested in expanding ties with Azerbaijan in such areas as information technologies, trade, agriculture, food industry, construction, tourism, Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nicolaos D. Kanellos told Trend.

Kanellos went on to say that there is successful and long-term cooperation between the countries in energy, further adding that it is time to open a new page of cooperation.

“We do have interest in information technologies, trade, agriculture, food industry, construction, tourism,” the diplomat underlined.

Speaking of the trade relations between the two countries, the ambassador said that the level of these relations does not reflect the existing potential.

“Greece is interested to export new products to Azerbaijan, mainly aluminum profiles, pharmaceutical products and food stuff,” he noted.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Greece amounted to $150.6 million in January-July 2019, and the Azerbaijani exports accounted for $143.1 million of this amount, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

