President Trump and his team introduced Californian Kelly Degnan for the position of the new US ambassador to Georgia in early September. The post has been unoccupied since March 2018 when the former Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly retired.

Yesterday, the U.S. Ambassador-elect to Georgia, Kelly Degnan, delivered a speech to the Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate. She spoke about the Russian aggression against Georgia, she also noted that Georgia befell to be the target of Russia’s destructive and hostile actions and that the United States would endure supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within the nation’s internationally recognized borders.

“Our outstanding security cooperation underscores the fact that Georgia is a key partner, in a geostrategic region of vital importance to the United States”, Degnan said in her speech.

Mrs. Degnan noted that the hardships confronted by Georgia, in addition to Russia’s aggressive actions, include the solidification of China’s influence. She said she would try to provide to the strengthening of Georgia.

“I was serving in Turkey when Russia invaded Georgia in August 2008. A year later, I served at NATO, where Georgia was and is a valued partner”, Degnan said. “During my three years at NATO, I was very impressed by Georgia’s commitment to reforming and strengthening its institutions and military”, she added.

She precisely underscored that the “Allies reaffirmed just last year NATO’s 2008 pledge that Georgia will become a member of NATO…We will continue our steadfast support of Georgia as it seeks NATO membership and economic integration with the EU and the West” she added.

The Designate was also asked about the possible solution to The Russo-Georgian problem, where she brought up the ‘armistice’ agreement of 2008. “The solution to this conflict, which was created by Russian aggression, is for Russia to fulfill all of its obligations under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, including withdrawing its forces to pre-conflict positions, allowing humanitarian access, and reverse its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia”, Degnan stated.

By Beka Alexishvili

