BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

All sections of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will be filled with gas in coming weeks and months, said Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

He made the remarks on the occasion of the first introduction of gas to the Greek section.

“The upcoming months will be key in ensuring the pipeline is commissioned and progressively tested to be ready for October 2020 for operations and the start of commercial gas deliveries to Europe. In parallel, we are preparing for commercial operations as a Transmission System Operator and an Independent Transmission Operator. It has been an exciting journey and we look forward to bringing a new source of gas into Europe by means of a new route, contributing to a more diversified and secure energy mix.”

He pointed out that following the commissioning of the first section, gas will continue to be gradually introduced into other sections of the Greek pipeline and beyond in Albania and Italy in the upcoming weeks and months.

“Forming part of the Southern Gas Corridor, a $40 billion 3500-kilometre long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route to South East European countries and beyond,” said TAP AG.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source