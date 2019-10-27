BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

The two-day summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Baku and was remarkable with the adoption of the most important final documents, is a serious political event for Azerbaijan, well-known Uzbek political analyst Shuhrat Barlas told Trend.

He noted that the summit is of great importance for the region and for the entire world against the background of the ongoing conflicts.

The analyst believes that Azerbaijan’s taking over the chairmanship of this influential structure is first of all the success of the state policy and national diplomacy.

“Azerbaijan has a very responsible mission and it shows a great trust and respect to the country, which has proven itself as a reliable strategic partner, leading country in the South Caucasus, as well as a guarantor of Europe’s energy security. Since gaining independence, Azerbaijan has been pursuing competent domestic and foreign policy, which is clearly evidenced by the successfully developing economic model, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan with the countries of the region and the world,” he said.

Barlas expressed confidence that in the upcoming three years of chairmanship in NAM, Azerbaijan will even more strengthen its image on the international arena and will achieve progress in resolving important issues of the international agenda.

“At the same time, it is obvious that Azerbaijan will have to make efforts to improve the activities of this organization so that it is able to influence the implementation of UN documents and resolutions that have not yet been put into practice. This also applies to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the solution of which is a priority issue for Azerbaijan,” added the Uzbek political analyst.

He believes that Azerbaijan can achieve progress in the settlement of the long standing conflict during the period of chairmanship in NAM.

“I believe that the very fact of holding a summit of such a level in Baku caused a serious blow to the occupation policy of Armenia, as it attracted the attention of the whole world to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly stated in his speech that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and that Azerbaijan stands for the solution of this problem peacefully within the framework of the inviolability of its borders and territorial integrity. Of course, this was a clear and unequivocal message of the head of state addressed to the Armenian government, and he was heard and supported at the level of representatives of more than a hundred countries,” Barlas said.

The 18th Summit of the NAM was held in Baku on Oct.25-26. The heads of state and government of about 60 countries, as well as the heads of international organizations participated in the summit.

The NAM is the second biggest organization in the world after the UN. Today, approximately 55 percent of the world population lives in the NAM member-states, which have more than 75 percent of the world oil reserves and more than 50 percent of gas reserves, as well as the biggest natural and human resources.

